TOKYO, March 15 U.S. Treasuries extended
their rout on Thursday, with the 10-year yield hitting a fresh 4
1/2 month high, as the Federal Reserve's brighter economic
outlook and recent stock market strength drove investors out of
U.S. debt.
* The yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose to 2.33 percent
at one point, its highest since late October, edging
closer to Oct. 28 high of 2.42 percent.
* The yield has risen about 30 basis points in the past
three days, after having been stuck in a rough, 30-basis point
range between 1.80 and 2.1 percent in the preceding three
months.
* Treasury yields have risen on better economic data and
improved sentiment, the Fed's slight upgrade in its economic
assessment and the mostly positive results from stress tests of
the banking sector.
* The 10-year yield has broken above key technical level of
200-day moving average, at 2.25 percent on Thursday, for the
first time since July.
* "Investors sentiment has completely changed. In the past,
people were expecting growth of around 1.5 percent but now they
say growth could top three percent," said Hiroshi Yokotani,
director of fixed income at Alliance Bernstein.
* "That will be above U.S. potential growth rate and will
have an inflationary effect, ruling out the chance of QE3 in the
near future," he said, adding that he now sees the 10-year yield
moving at least above 2.5 percent.
* The shortest end of the yield curve is also coming under
heavy pressure, with the two-year yield rising to as high 0.41
percent, a high not seen since July.
* Money market futures <0#FF:> <0#ED:> are pricing in a rate
hike by the middle of next year, though market players caution
that price moves are more likely to be a knee-jerk reaction to
rising short-term note yields than reflection on change in
market expectations about the Fed's policy.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)