TOKYO, March 16 U.S. Treasuries steadied in Asia on Friday as investors took profits on equities after recent surges on the U.S. Federal Reserve's brighter economic outlook.

* The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was down 0.2 percent in afternoon trading, although it was still on track for a weekly gain.

* "If stock gains take a break, that money has got to go somewhere, and some of it does into bonds," said a trader at a European bank in Tokyo.

"There might have been some short-covering in bonds after their big sell-off this week," he said.

* Rising tension around North Korea also underpinned bonds in Asian trading, and sapped some of investors' appetite for risk.

North Korea said on Friday it will launch a "working" satellite to mark the centenary of founder Kim Il-sung's birth next month.

* A statement from Jeffrey Lacker, president of the Richmond Federal Reserve Bank, posted on the Richmond Fed's website, was potentially negative for bonds.

Lacker said on Friday he dissented against the central bank's decision this week to hold interest rates near zero until at least late 2014 because he thought rates would need to rise some time next year.

* The yield on 10-year Treasury notes inched up to 2.29 percent from 2.28 in late U.S. trading but it was well below Thursday's high of 2.35 percent, which had been its highest level since 2.42 percent on Oct. 28.

* The short end of the yield curve also steadied, with the two-year yield falling to 0.37 percent, down from 0.38 percent in late U.S. trading. It rose to a seven-month high of 0.41 percent on Thursday.

* Data showing that new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits fell last week to a four-year low previously hit in February, suggesting a labor market improvement.

* On Thursday, the Fed bought $4.027 billion in Treasuries with maturities ranging from May 2018 through November 2019.

The central bank reported on Thursday that its balance sheet expanded in the latest week and that its holdings of Treasuries rose to $1.6598 trillion as of Wednesday, March 14, compared with $1.6593 the previous week. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Paul Tait)