TOKYO May 2 Treasury prices halted their
overnight slide, holding steady in Asia on Wednesday as
investors looked toward key U.S. employment data later this week
to gauge the strength of economic recovery.
* The U.S. Labor Department will release its nonfarm
payrolls report on Friday morning. Economists estimate employers
added 170,000 jobs last month, a subdued outlook
after a disappointing 120,000 gain in March.
* Japan's markets will be closed on Thursday and Friday, and
were also shut on Monday this week for the Golden Week holiday.
* "No one wants to be short ahead of the payrolls report.
Last month, it was the disappointing March report that sent
investors back into Treasuries again," said a fixed-income fund
manager at a Tokyo asset management firm.
"Maybe a good or bad report isn't a make-or-break indicator
of more U.S. stimulus steps, but it could cause some movement in
the market either way," he added.
* Treasuries fell on Tuesday after the Institute for Supply
Management said its index on nationwide factory activity rose to
54.8 in April, up from 53.4 in March.
* The yield on 10-year Treasuries stood at 1.95
percent, matching its level in late U.S. trade and up from 1.92
percent in Asian trading on Tuesday.
* The 30-year bond yield was at 3.15 percent,
also steady from late U.S. trading and above 3.12 percent in
Asia on Tuesday.
* On the supply side on Tuesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve
bought $4.73 billion in Treasuries due in May 2020 to November
2021 under its $400 billion "Operation Twist" stimulus programme
aimed at suppressing long-term interest rates.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Richard Pullin)