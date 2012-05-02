TOKYO May 2 Treasury prices halted their overnight slide, holding steady in Asia on Wednesday as investors looked toward key U.S. employment data later this week to gauge the strength of economic recovery.

* The U.S. Labor Department will release its nonfarm payrolls report on Friday morning. Economists estimate employers added 170,000 jobs last month, a subdued outlook after a disappointing 120,000 gain in March.

* Japan's markets will be closed on Thursday and Friday, and were also shut on Monday this week for the Golden Week holiday.

* "No one wants to be short ahead of the payrolls report. Last month, it was the disappointing March report that sent investors back into Treasuries again," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Tokyo asset management firm.

"Maybe a good or bad report isn't a make-or-break indicator of more U.S. stimulus steps, but it could cause some movement in the market either way," he added.

* Treasuries fell on Tuesday after the Institute for Supply Management said its index on nationwide factory activity rose to 54.8 in April, up from 53.4 in March.

* The yield on 10-year Treasuries stood at 1.95 percent, matching its level in late U.S. trade and up from 1.92 percent in Asian trading on Tuesday.

* The 30-year bond yield was at 3.15 percent, also steady from late U.S. trading and above 3.12 percent in Asia on Tuesday.

* On the supply side on Tuesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve bought $4.73 billion in Treasuries due in May 2020 to November 2021 under its $400 billion "Operation Twist" stimulus programme aimed at suppressing long-term interest rates.

(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Richard Pullin)