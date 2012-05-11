TOKYO May 11 Treasury prices rose in Asia on Friday, as concerns about Europe's debt crisis continued and JPMorgan Chase's revelation of a huge trading loss sapped investors' appetite for risk.

* Greece continues to grapple with a political standoff after weekend elections cast doubt on the future of its austerity steps, while Spain is expected to present new reforms to clean up its debt-laden banks on Friday.

* JPMorgan said on Thursday that a failed hedging strategy led to a trading loss of at least $2 billion, putting pressure on U.S. stocks.

* Weak equities in Asia continued to underpin demand for bonds. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was on track to post its biggest weekly loss since late November.

* "Even if there is good news from Europe later showing hope of progress on the debt situation, Europe still has to digest J.P. Morgan's news," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

* The yield on 10-year Treasuries edged down to 1.85 percent from 1.89 percent in late U.S. trade. It stood at 1.86 percent in Asian trading on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the benchmark yield briefly broke through resistance at 1.80 percent to its lowest level since January.

* The 30-year bond yield was at 3.03 percent, down from 3.06 percent in late U.S. trading and matching its level in Asia on Thursday.

* Thursday's $16 billion auction of 30-year bonds met with firm demand, at a yield below market expectations at the final round of this week's $72 billion of debt sales this week under the Treasury's quarterly refunding.

* Weekly figures on claims for new U.S. jobless benefits released on Thursday pressured Treasury prices, as they suggested the labor situation might not be as bad as April's nonfarm payrolls data suggested. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Richard Pullin)