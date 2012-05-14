TOKYO May 14 Treasury prices gained in Asia on Monday, pressuring yields, as political instability in Greece continued to sap investors' appetite for risk.

* Another Greek election will be called if politicians fail to form a new government, putting the country closer to the brink of bankruptcy and making the outcome of Europe's debt crisis more uncertain.

* "No one wants to be short with the Greek situation still unresolved. It would be hard to sell Treasuries, even with yields at current low levels," said a fixed-income fund manager at an asset management firm in Tokyo.

* In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives suffered a crushing defeat in a Sunday election in the country's most populous state.

* The yield on 10-year Treasuries edged down to 1.82 percent from 1.84 percent in late U.S. trade and from 1.85 percent in Asian trading on Friday.

* The 30-year bond yield was at 3.0 percent, down from 3.01 percent in late U.S. trading and from 3.03 percent in Asia on Friday.

* A weekend monetary move by China had minimal debt market impact but underscored the uncertain growth outlook for one of the global economy's main drivers.

China's central bank cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves by 50 basis points to 20.0 percent on Saturday, freeing an estimated 400 billion yuan ($63.39 billion) for lending to head off the risk of a sudden slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Ed Lane)