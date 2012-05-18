DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
TOKYO May 18 U.S. Treasuries were steady in Asia on Friday, well-supported by fears about Greece and Spain as well as growing doubts about the strength of the U.S. economy.
* After Greece's political turmoil threw doubt over the future of its austerity plan, European credit fears intensified when Moody's Investors Service cut the long-term and deposit ratings of 16 Spanish banks late on Thursday.
* Fitch downgraded Greece deeper into junk territory, citing the risk that it might leave the euro zone.
* Thursday's U.S. data underpinned demand for bonds, as manufacturing in the mid-Atlantic states unexpectedly shrank, and new jobless claims held at levels suggesting slow growth in hiring.
* "There are few safe options for investors, with no factors on the immediate horizon that could make yields stop their overall downtrend for long," said a fund manager at a Japanese trust bank.
* The yields on 10-year notes stood at 1.70 percent, compared with 1.79 percent in Asian trade on Thursday.
They were at 1.69 percent in late U.S. trade, where they hit their lowest level in more than seven months. They were not far from last year's low of 1.674 percent, below which would lie their lowest in at least 60 years.
* The 30-year bond yield was at 2.8 percent, steady from late U.S. trade and below 2.93 percent in Asian trade on Thursday.
* On the supply side, the Treasury Department sold $13 billion worth of 10-year Treasury inflation-protection securities at a record negative yield of minus 0.391 percent with robust bidding from domestic and foreign central banks and investors. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Richard Pullin)
