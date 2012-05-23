TOKYO May 23 U.S. Treasury bond prices rose in Asia on Wednesday, getting a tailwind from weaker equities ahead of a meeting of European leaders, but supply concerns about upcoming note sales kept gains in check.

* Later on Wednesday, the Treasury will offer $35 billion of five-year notes. That will be followed by $29 billion of seven-year notes on Thursday.

* The sales are part of this week's total $99 billion of offerings, which began on Tuesday with a $35 billion sale of two-year notes that drew near-average demand.

* Also on Wednesday, European Union leaders will meet and are expected to consider a plan for regional bonds to be jointly underwritten by all euro zone member states, aimed at containing the region's debt crisis.

* "The major problems still exist. People who were exiting the market lately were traders who were a little bit long, who know that markets don't rally forever," said a trader at a European brokerage in Tokyo.

"There's still a large amount of risk. Overbought turns into a small correction, but then moves right back," he said.

* The yields on 10-year notes fell to 1.76 percent, from 1.78 percent in late U.S trading, matching their level in Asian trade on Tuesday.

* The 30-year bond yield fell to 2.85 percent, from 2.87 percent in late U.S. trade but above 2.83 percent in Asian trade on Tuesday.

* MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan skidded 1.95 percent, which added to the allure of safe-haven fixed income assets.

* On the U.S economic front, Tuesday's data showed U.S. home resales rose in April to their highest annual rate in nearly two years, while a fall-off in foreclosures pushed home prices higher. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Richard Pullin)