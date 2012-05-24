TOKYO May 24 U.S. Treasury bond prices were
steady in Asia on Thursday as worries about whether Greece will
ultimately exit the euro zone offset any concern about new
supply.
* The Treasury will sell $29 billion in seven-year notes on
Thursday as the final installment of this week's $99 billion of
new debt sales.
The sale of $35 billion of five-year notes on Wednesday
afternoon brought a record low yield for such an auction, at
0.748 percent.
A sale of $35 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday met with
near average demand.
* European Union leaders said on Wednesday that they were
committed to Greece remaining in the euro zone, but that the
country needed to maintain its austerity commitments, which
would have heavy social costs for Greeks.
* Greece will face its second election in just over a month
on June 17, which could determine whether the country stays in
the euro.
* "Until the Greek election, the market is moving on
rumours, headlines and possibilities," said Tomoaki Shishido,
fixed income analyst at Nomura Securities.
"If there are no new developments, the market will remain
steady, or maybe soften, but yields head back down whenever
there is anything to suggest bad news," he said.
* Officials told Reuters that each euro zone country agrees
they will have to prepare a contingency plan in case Greece
exits the single currency.
* The yields on 10-year notes stood at 1.74
percent, compared with 1.73 percent in late U.S trading, and
1.76 percent in Asian trade on Wednesday.
* The 30-year bond yield was at 2.82 percent,
compared with 2.81 percent in late U.S. trade and 2.85 percent
in Asian trade on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)