TOKYO May 25 U.S. Treasury bond prices were
steady in Asia on Friday, ahead of a holiday-shortened U.S.
trading session.
* The U.S. bond market will close early at 2 p.m. (1800
GMT) on Friday ahead of the three-day Memorial Day weekend.
* "There was some consolidation after yields fell last week.
The market will still be sensitive to any news out of Europe,
but ahead of the U.S. holiday, markets are taking a breather
today," said a fund manager at a Japanese bank in Tokyo.
* The yields on 10-year notes stood at 1.76
percent, steady with their levels in late U.S trading, and above
1.74 percent in Asian trade on Thursday.
* The 30-year bond yield was at 2.85 percent,
matching its level in late U.S. trade and up from 2.82 percent
in Asian trade on Thursday.
* Worries about whether Greece will ultimately exit the euro
zone kept demand steady for safe-haven fixed-income assets,
which kept yields in check.
On Thursday, Germany's 10-year government bond yield
fell to a record low of 1.35 percent.
* An opinion poll on Thursday showed Greece's anti-austerity
leftists maintained their lead in a June 17 election that could
determine whether the country remains in the euro.
* On the U.S. data front, the U.S. Labor Department showed
U.S. jobless claims little changed in the week ended Saturday,
while a key category of durable goods orders declined.
* The Treasury's $29 billion seven-year note auction on
Thursday, the last of the week's $99 billion of U.S. debt sales,
was well-received.
A sale of $35 billion of five-year notes on Wednesday
brought a record low yield for such an auction, at 0.748
percent, and a sale of $35 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday
met with near average demand.
