TOKYO May 31 U.S. Treasury bond prices edged
higher in Asia on Thursday, pushing 10-year yields deeper into
levels not seen in at least 60 years, as rising European
borrowing costs spurred investors to seek safe-haven fixed
income assets.
* The yields on 10-year notes slipped to 1.615
percent, down from 1.619 percent in late U.S trading on
Wednesday, and falling as low as 1.595 percent in early Asian
trade. These levels have not been seen in at least 60 years,
based on monthly figures tracked by Reuters.
* The 30-year bond yield fell to 2.713 percent,
the lowest since October 2011, from 2.721 percent in late U.S.
trade on Wednesday.
* On Wednesday, Spanish 10-year yields rose
above 6.7 percent, nearing the 7 percent level viewed as
unsustainable, while yields on all tenors of German bonds
dropped to record lows.
* "Buying is cautious because any good news from Europe
could bring U.S. yields off these lows," said a fixed-income
fund manager at a bank in Tokyo.
"But today is the last trading day of the month, so
investors who must buy to extend the duration of their
portfolios are forced to do so, even with yields at these
historically low levels," he said.
* Slumping equities markets also added to the appeal of
bonds. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan fell 1.4 percent.
* The U.S. economy has taken a backseat to Europe's debt
crisis, but investors still await key employment data on Friday
for the latest signal on labor conditions.
A poor reading would further underpin bonds, as it would
make it more likely that Federal Reserve will extend its bond
purchases after its "Operation Twist" stimulus program expires
at the end of June.
The non-farm payroll report is expected to show that
employers added 150,000 workers in May, up from 115,000 in
April.
* Later Thursday, a separate report is expected to show that
U.S. gross domestic product grew 2 percent in the first quarter.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)