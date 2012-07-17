SINGAPORE, July 17 U.S. 10-year Treasuries edged
lower in Asian trading on Tuesday but their losses were limited
after weak retail sales data the previous day provided fresh
signs of a slowdown in the U.S. economy.
* Ten-year Treasuries fell around 4/32 in price to yield
1.486 percent, up roughly 2 basis points from late
U.S. trade on Monday.
* The drop in Treasuries in Asia is probably due to
profit-taking, but the U.S. 10-year notes are likely to stay
firm over the next couple of weeks, said a portfolio manager for
a major Japanese bank in Tokyo.
* "Other than profit-taking, I don't think we will see many
factors that could lead to a rise in bond yields," the portfolio
manager said, adding that second-quarter U.S. economic growth
might only be slightly above 1 percent. The economy grew at a
1.9 percent annual rate in the first quarter.
* The 10-year yield may dip to 1.35 percent by the end of
July, while the top of its range may be around 1.55 percent to
1.60 percent until then, the portfolio manager said.
* The 10-year yield matched a historic low on Monday after
data showed that U.S. retail sales fell in June for the third
straight month, the longest run of consecutive drops since 2008
when the country was mired in recession.
* The 10-year Treasury yield fell as low as 1.442 percent on
Monday, matching a level set on June 1, which was the lowest
level dating back to the early 1800s, according to data compiled
by Reuters.
* The focus now shifts to Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's
testimony before two separate Congressional committees on
Tuesday and Wednesday. Investors will be looking for any hints
on whether more monetary stimulus is likely or not, and how
imminent such easing might be.
