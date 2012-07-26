TOKYO, July 26 Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields
ticked up from record lows on Thursday, as tentative hopes that
global central banks may move to boost economic growth nudged
investors towards riskier assets, reducing the appeal of the
safe-haven U.S. debt.
* European Central Bank's Governing Council member Ewald
Nowotny said that giving Europe's permanent rescue fund a
banking licence to increase its capacity had merits. Up till
now, the ECB has rejected the idea.
* Still, the yields could drop further as the mood in the
euro zone remains extremely fragile amid the ever-deepening debt
crisis. German business sentiment data on Wednesday showed in
July it dipped to the lowest level in more than two years.
* 10-year Treasury notes traded 4/32 lower in
price to yield 1.41 percent, up from a record low of 1.3808
percent set the day before.
* Treasury yields have been pushed down by the global growth
concerns, worries Spain will need a massive financial bailout on
top of a bank rescue plan already in place, and concerns that
Greece's debt woes could eventually force the country's exit
from the euro zone.
* "We are getting ever closer to the point where central
banks will pull the trigger and ease," said Sebastian Galy,
strategist at Societe Generale. "The outcome of this potential
easing should be to stabilise sentiment."
* The yield on 30-year bonds stood at 2.4675
percent, up from the previous session's trough of 2.4470
percent.
* Treasury Department announces sales of 3- and 6-month
bills at 1500 GMT and sells 7-year notes at 1700 GMT.
