SINGAPORE, July 27 U.S. 10-year Treasuries
dipped in Asian trade on Friday, staying on the back foot after
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi pledged to do
whatever was necessary to protect the euro zone from collapse.
* U.S. 10-year notes dipped 1/32 in price to yield 1.441
percent, little changed from late U.S. trade.
* The 10-year yield hit a record low near 1.38 percent this
week, as investor jitters over the euro zone's sovereign debt
crisis helped bolster demand for safe haven Treasuries.
* Draghi's comments on Thursday sent a strong signal that
inflated Spanish and Italian borrowing costs were in his sights,
putting the focus on whether the ECB will decide to reactivate
its bond buying programme, known as the Securities Markets
Programme (SMP).
* The ECB's policy meeting next Thursday could be pivotal
for Treasuries, said Tomoaki Shishido, rate analyst for Nomura
Securities in Tokyo.
* "Draghi's comments yesterday were tantamount to an advance
warning. The tone of his remarks seem to basically point to
SMP," he said. The implications for Treasuries could prove
far-reaching if the ECB decides to re-start its bond buying
programme, Shishido added.
* "It could trigger a short-term pullback, and there is a
definite possibility that it may even lead to a shift in trend,
depending on the circumstances. It's that crucial," he said.
* Even if the ECB restarts its bond buying scheme, concerns
about Spain's fiscal woes are unlikely to disappear, and any
rise in the 10-year Treasury yield may be limited to around 1.60
percent in the near term, said a portfolio manager for a major
Japanese bank in Tokyo.
* There is also the risk that the ECB might disappoint and
that could trigger a big reaction in the other direction, the
portfolio manager said. "The bar has been set pretty high," he
added.
* The ECB bought no government bonds for a 19th straight
week last week, and has barely used its bond buying programme
this year despite a severe intensification of the euro zone debt
crisis.
* Little action, if any, is expected at the U.S. Federal
Reserve's policy meeting from July 31-Aug. 1. Some economists
think the Fed could push further into the future its conditional
pledge to keep rates near zero through late 2014.
