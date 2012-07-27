SINGAPORE, July 27 U.S. 10-year Treasuries dipped in Asian trade on Friday, staying on the back foot after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi pledged to do whatever was necessary to protect the euro zone from collapse.

* U.S. 10-year notes dipped 1/32 in price to yield 1.441 percent, little changed from late U.S. trade.

* The 10-year yield hit a record low near 1.38 percent this week, as investor jitters over the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis helped bolster demand for safe haven Treasuries.

* Draghi's comments on Thursday sent a strong signal that inflated Spanish and Italian borrowing costs were in his sights, putting the focus on whether the ECB will decide to reactivate its bond buying programme, known as the Securities Markets Programme (SMP).

* The ECB's policy meeting next Thursday could be pivotal for Treasuries, said Tomoaki Shishido, rate analyst for Nomura Securities in Tokyo.

* "Draghi's comments yesterday were tantamount to an advance warning. The tone of his remarks seem to basically point to SMP," he said. The implications for Treasuries could prove far-reaching if the ECB decides to re-start its bond buying programme, Shishido added.

* "It could trigger a short-term pullback, and there is a definite possibility that it may even lead to a shift in trend, depending on the circumstances. It's that crucial," he said.

* Even if the ECB restarts its bond buying scheme, concerns about Spain's fiscal woes are unlikely to disappear, and any rise in the 10-year Treasury yield may be limited to around 1.60 percent in the near term, said a portfolio manager for a major Japanese bank in Tokyo.

* There is also the risk that the ECB might disappoint and that could trigger a big reaction in the other direction, the portfolio manager said. "The bar has been set pretty high," he added.

* The ECB bought no government bonds for a 19th straight week last week, and has barely used its bond buying programme this year despite a severe intensification of the euro zone debt crisis.

* Little action, if any, is expected at the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting from July 31-Aug. 1. Some economists think the Fed could push further into the future its conditional pledge to keep rates near zero through late 2014.