TOKYO, July 31 U.S. Treasuries dipped in Asia on
Tuesday following sharp gains the previous day, as an
expectation that the European Central Bank will act this week to
ease the euro zone's debt problems kept investor demand in
check.
* The yield on the 10-year notes rose to 1.515
percent from 1.500 percent in late U.S. trade on Monday. On
Monday the yield fell 5.0 basis points, helped by month-end
buying when some investors such as pension funds usually buy to
keep their portfolio in line with the bond index.
* Most investors were on the sidelines ahead of key events
later in the week, including the Fed's policy meeting ending on
Wednesday, Thursday's policy announcement from the ECB and
Friday's payrolls data.
* "The market has not yet fully priced in a chance that the
ECB will start buying bonds. So if it does, the market could
head lower," said Tomoaki Shishido, analyst at Nomura
Securities.
* "The Fed probably won't do anything but if we had a
surprise there and if the payroll data comes in better than
expected, we could see the 10-year yield rising 10 to 20 basis
points," he added.
* Some believe the Fed will hold its fire and mainly offer
markets hopes of further action if conditions warrant. Others
believe the Fed could undertake one or more steps, including
purchases of bonds in the open market.
