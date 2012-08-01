TOKYO Aug 1 U.S. Treasuries were steady in Asia
on Wednesday, as investors awaited the outcome of a U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting later in the session for clues on monetary
policy.
* Most strategists expect the Fed to refrain from a third
round of quantitative easing, known as QE3, though the central
bank is expected to emphasize its commitment to maintaining easy
policy and could signal that further stimulus steps are
coming
* Investors are also wary ahead of a European Central Bank
meeting on Thursday as they don't know what will come out of it.
Late last week, ECB president Mario Draghi said he would do
"whatever it takes to preserve the euro."
* "The market is positioned for uncertainty again ahead of
the Fed and the ECB," said a fixed-income fund manager at a
Japanese asset management firm.
* U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner called on
European leaders to do more to solve the region's debt crisis,
including lowering interest rates for countries that are
undertaking painful reforms.
Interviewed on Bloomberg Television in Los Angeles on
Tuesday, Geithner also said there was more the U.S. Congress
could do to bolster American growth.
* The yield on the 10-year notes edged up
slightly to 1.479 percent from 1.476 percent in late U.S. trade
on Tuesday.
* The yield on 30-year bonds stood at 2.557
percent, slightly down from 2.560 percent in Thursday's late
U.S. trade.
* Underpinning demand for safe-haven fixed-income assets,
Chinese economic data highlighted slowing momentum there.
China's official factory purchasing managers' index fell to 50.1
in July, below expectations and down from 50.2 in June. It was
the lowest reading since November.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Richard Borsuk)