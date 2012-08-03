SINGAPORE Aug 3 U.S. 10-year Treasuries held steady on Friday, clinging to gains made the previous day after the European Central Bank fell short of delivering bold, immediate action to staunch the euro zone's debt crisis.

* Traders will now turn their focus to U.S. jobs data due later on Friday. Treasuries could gain a boost if a weak result stirs renewed speculation about the chances of further Federal Reserve monetary stimulus as early as September, and vice versa.

* Ten-year Treasuries were steady in price with a yield of roughly 1.478 percent in Asian trade, well below Thursday's high near 1.577 percent.

* The market seems to be more focused on European developments than U.S. data right now, and any losses in Treasuries are likely to be limited in the near term after the ECB disappointment, said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore.

* "We are no longer in a phase in which equities in the United States, Europe or Asia can be chased higher. Unless we see some positive news from Europe and shares rebound to some extent, Treasuries are likely to hold firm," Okagawa said.

* The ECB indicated on Thursday it may again start buying government bonds to reduce crippling Spanish and Italian borrowing costs, but the conditions it set and the lack of immediate action disappointed markets. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)