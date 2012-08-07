TOKYO Aug 7 U.S. 10-year Treasury bonds were barely changed on Tuesday, as investors looked to debt sales later in the week that would show how much demand there is for safety amid market jitters over slowing global growth and the euro zone crisis.

* Ten-year Treasuries were steady in price with a yield of roughly 1.566 percent in Asian trade, still not far from the high around 1.592 hit after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data on Friday. The peak marked the highest level the yields reached since July 6.

* Sentiment has improved a notch also because yields in Spain and Italy inched lower on Monday on hopes the European Central Bank will follow through with last week's statement hinting at upcoming policy steps to contain Madrid's surging borrowing costs.

* That said, the deeper uncertainty gripping global investors keeps the yields under pressure, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasuries still close to a record low of 1.38 percent plumbed on July 25.

* The U.S. Treasury will auction $32 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday, $24 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday and $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday to meet its quarterly refunding needs.

* Thirty-year bonds were unchanged yielding 2.653 percent.

* Treasury Department sells 4-week bills at 1530 GMT and 3-year notes at 1700 GMT. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)