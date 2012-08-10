TOKYO Aug 10 U.S. 10-year Treasury bond yields came off 2-1/2-month highs on Friday as risky assets succumbed to profit-taking across the board, sparked by dismal trade data from China, fuelling worries over the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

* Ten-year Treasuries gained 13/32 in price pushing the yield off the highest level since May 30 at 1.7310 percent to 1.6539 percent. The move comes after a rally that saw the yields bounce off historic lows below 1.4 plunged on July 25.

* China's exports grew just 1.0 percent in July from a year earlier, much weaker than market expectations for an 8.6 percent rise, while imports grew 4.7 percent, against expectations for 7.2 percent.

* This came hot on the heels on soft inflation and industrial production data from Beijing on Thursday.

* The U.S. Treasury Department sold $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday at a high yield of 2.825 percent. The bid to cover ratio at 2.41 was below the 2.70 in July's sale. Analysts said demand was weak, a reversal of last month's strong auctions, in which the 30-year bond fetched a record low yield.

* This month's move higher in yields has been fuelled by U.S. jobs data that beat forecasts, and as markets expected the European Central Bank to stand by its pledge to do anything to defend the euro.

* ECB governing council member Christian Noyer reiterated on Thursday that the bank was determined to bring down the excessive borrowing costs hurting Spain and Italy and should be ready to intervene decisively in bond markets very soon, adding that a Greek exit from the euro zone was not envisaged.

* Thirty-year bonds were barely changed, yielding 2.732 percent.