TOKYO Aug 13 U.S. 10-year Treasury bond prices
rose on Monday, pushing down yields, as continuing concerns
about global growth increased the appeal of safe-haven
fixed-income assets.
* Data released early Monday showed Japan's economy expanded
at 0.3 percent in the April-June quarter at half the pace
expected, dragged down in part by Europe's debt crisis.
That data came in the wake of China's disappointing trade
figures on Friday.
* The European Central Bank is expected to take action,
perhaps by next month, to help contain Spain's and Italy's
burgeoning borrowing costs as the debt crisis continues to take
a toll on the region. The euro zone will release its second
quarter gross domestic product reading on Tuesday, which is
expected to show a contraction.
Even Germany's economy has stalled, and some economists fear
it could fall into recession in the second half of this year.
* "We've priced in a lot of bad news, but how much can you
price in? At the end of the day, the U.S. market is going to be
fairly dominated by domestic considerations," said a trader at a
European securities firm in Tokyo.
* On the U.S. data front this week, July retail sales are
expected to rise 0.3 percent, and consumer prices are expected
to gain 0.2 percent. Worse-than-expected figures would add to
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will act to stimulate
the economy.
* The Fed took no new monetary steps at meeting earlier
this month, but was more downbeat on the economy, which kept
alive market hopes for more bond purchases by the central bank.
* Yields on ten-year Treasuries fell to 1.6420
percent from 1.657 percent in late U.S. trading on Friday,
moving back toward their record low of 1.38 percent hit on July
25.
* Thirty-year bond yields slipped to 2.735
percent from 2.746 percent in Friday's late U.S. trade.