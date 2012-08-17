TOKYO Aug 17 Benchmark U.S. Treasuries gained
in thin Asian trading on Friday as some investors bought on
dips, knocking yields off their three-month highs the previous
session.
* Yields on 10-year Treasuries percent skidded
to 1.827 from 1.837 percent in late U.S. trading on Thursday,
when they hit a three-month high of 1.86 percent.
Benchmark yields fell to a record low of 1.38 percent less
than a month ago, on July 25.
* Thin liquidity amplified market moves, with many investors
taking summer holidays this week.
* "Yields rose to levels where there were investors who
wanted to buy them, which is natural after such a move," said
Hiroki Shimazu, an economist in Tokyo at SMBC Nikko Securities.
"But when this round of bargain-hunting runs its course,
there is a chance that yields could head back up again," he
said, citing improved U.S. data as well as some recent corporate
earnings.
* U.S. data released on Thursday showed a trend measure of
new jobless claims fell close to a four-year low last week,
building permits rose in July as housing starts fell, and
regional factory gauge was weak.
But other recent indicators tracking employment, industrial
output and retail sales have been upbeat, leading some investors
to pare their expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will
launch a third round of quantitative easing, or QE3.
Thomson Reuters data shows that of the 468 companies in the
S&P 500 that have reported their earnings as of Thursday
morning, 68 percent beat analysts' expectations. That was about
the same rate as over the past four quarters despite rising
fears of the global impact of Europe's debt crisis.
* The upside for debt prices was capped by improved investor
risk appetite, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday
seemed to back recent comments by European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi to take steps to contain the euro zone
debt crisis.
* Yields on 30-year Treasuries 2.951 percent,
down from 2.955 percent in late U.S. trading on Thursday.