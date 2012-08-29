SINGAPORE Aug 29 U.S. 10-year Treasuries dipped
in Asia on Wednesday but their losses were limited, with
investors cautious about putting on bets ahead of a speech by
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday.
* Ten-year Treasuries eased 2/32 in price to yield roughly
1.644 percent, up 1 basis point from late U.S.
trade. On Tuesday, the 10-year yield had touched a low near
1.615 percent, its lowest level in about three weeks.
* Besides Bernanke's Friday speech at a symposium in Jackson
Hole, Wyoming, investors are waiting for details on steps the
European Central Bank is considering to ease the euro zone's
debt crisis, and are also looking for more clarity on China's
economic outlook, said a trader for a U.S. brokerage in Tokyo.
* Investors are likely to shift their asset allocation once
they get more certainty on such issues in coming months and
Treasuries could then see some sharp swings, the trader added.
"When we start to get that knowledge, then we can have some
pretty high volatility. I would say we're kind of in the eye of
the hurricane," he said.
* Investors will be watching Bernanke's speech for hints on
whether the Fed will announce another round of bond-buying after
its policy meeting on Sept. 12-13.
A Reuters poll published last Friday showed that economists
see a 45 percent chance of the Fed announcing such an
asset-buying programme, known as quantitative easing, in
September.
