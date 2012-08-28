SINGAPORE Aug 28 U.S. 10-year Treasuries edged
higher in Asia on Tuesday but gains were seen likely to be
subdued in the near term, with investors awaiting a speech by
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke later in the week.
* Ten-year Treasuries rose around 3/32 in price to yield
1.640 percent, down 1 basis point from late U.S.
trade on Monday.
* Investors are focusing on Bernanke's speech on Friday at a
symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming for hints on whether the Fed
will announce another round of bond-buying after its policy
meeting on Sept. 12-13.
* A Reuters poll published last Friday showed that
economists see a 45 percent chance of the Fed announcing such an
asset-buying programme, known as quantitative easing, in
September.
* "I get the sense that it is hard to move in either
direction," said Tomohisa Fujiki, interest rate strategist at
BNP Paribas Securities in Tokyo, referring to the near-term
outlook for Treasuries.
* In the next few days, longer-term Treasuries may fare
better compared to shorter-term debt and the yield curve may
have a flattening bias due to the potential for month-end
portfolio tweaking by investors, Fujiki added.
* Investors sometimes buy longer-term Treasuries toward the
month-end to extend the duration of their portfolios and to keep
them in line with benchmark bond indexes.
* Meanwhile, there will be a fresh supply of short-term and
medium-term Treasuries this week, with an auction of two-year
notes coming up later on Tuesday, followed by auctions of
five-year and seven-year notes later in the week.
