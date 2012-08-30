(Corrects yield to near three-week low, not high, in first
paragraph)
TOKYO Aug 30 U.S. Treasuries were little
changed in Asia on Thursday, with the 10-year yield stuck near
its three-week low as market players looked for more details of
likely policy support in the United States and Europe.
* The 10-year notes yield stood at 1.645 percent
, little changed from late U.S. levels and not far
from three-week low of 1.615 percent hit on Tuesday.
* Bond prices could fall ahead of an auction of seven-year
notes later in the day as traders try to make room for fresh
debt supply. The auction is the last leg of this week's $99
billion of U.S. government debt supply.
* But the market's major focus is Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke's speech on Friday as well as the European Central
Bank's meeting on Thursday next week.
* Tomoaki Shishido, fixed income analyst at Nomura, said
Bernanke is unlikely to drop any fresh hint on what the Fed
would do at its next policy meeting on Sept 12-13.
* "Bernanke's stance is not to tell in advance what policy
steps will be taken at an upcoming meeting. This has not yet
fully dawned on markets. But he has already laid out four
possible options through minutes of the previous meeting and so
on, and he is likely to repeat what he has already said,"
Shishido said.
* Market players are also expecting the ECB to flesh out a
new bond buying scheme President Mario Draghi announced earlier
this month on Sept 6.
* But there remains some uncertainty as Bundesbank chief
Jens Weidmann has voiced concerns on the scheme. Spain needs to
request help from the euro zone's bailout fund before the ECB
starts any buying in Spanish debt, but Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy has said he needs more details to help him decide.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Richard Pullin)