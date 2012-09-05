Grupo Televisa stock could rise 20 pct in a year -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.
SINGAPORE, Sept 5 U.S. 10-year Treasuries held steady on Wednesday, as investors waited for the European Central Bank to unveil details of a plan to ease the euro zone's debt crisis when it meets on Thursday.
* Ten-year Treasuries held steady in price to yield 1.572 percent in Asian trade, staying above a one-month low of 1.542 percent hit on Tuesday.
* The 10-year yield has declined since a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke last Friday prompted traders to increase bets that the U.S. central bank will launch a new bond buying programme when it meets next week.
* Volumes in Asia on Wednesday were very light, but Thursday's ECB meeting could trigger swings in safe haven Treasuries, said a trader for a U.S. brokerage house in Tokyo.
* "If it (the ECB) unveils something that is broadly in line with market expectations, we could see a risk-on type of move that pushes yields on Treasuries and German Bunds higher," the trader said.
"The ECB tends to be a wild card and I would expect to see some price action this time as well," he added.
* Buttressing hopes that the ECB would soon unveil details of a new bond buying scheme aimed at reducing borrowing costs in peripheral euro zone countries such as Spain, ECB President Mario Draghi told European lawmakers on Monday that purchases of short-term sovereign bonds by the ECB would not breach European Union rules. ((masayuki.kitano@thomsonreuters.com +65-6417-4682)(RM:masayuki.kitano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net )
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Slowing sales could cause shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. to decline after being on the rise for much of the past 12 months, according to a Barron's cover story dated Feb. 27.
WASHINGTON, Feb 26 U.S. President Donald Trump's first budget proposal will spare big social welfare programs such as Social Security and Medicare from any cuts, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in an interview broadcast on Sunday.