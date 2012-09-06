SINGAPORE, Sept 6 U.S. 10-year Treasuries dipped on Thursday but the moves were subdued as investors waited for the European Central Bank to shed more light on its plans to tackle the region's debt crisis when it meets later in the day.

* Ten-year notes eased about 1/32 in price to yield 1.601 percent, up roughly 1 basis point from late U.S. trade on Wednesday and holding above a one-month low of 1.542 percent that had been hit on Tuesday.

* Investors are waiting for the ECB to divulge more information about its new bond-buying programme, to get a sense of how effective the scheme might be in helping lower Spanish and Italian bond yields.

* Two central bank sources told Reuters, however, that while ECB President Mario Draghi is likely to deliver a framework for new bond purchases, he will give no details of planned amounts or explicit targets for yield spreads or levels of interest rates.

* In any event, the ECB's new bond-buying scheme is unlikely to be a panacea, said a portfolio manager for a major Japanese bank in Tokyo. "Even if the ECB gets serious and rises in Spanish yields were to stop, there is the issue of whether that would put an end to fiscal deficits in Spain," he said.

* While investor concerns of extreme negative risks from the euro zone seem to be ebbing for now, there is an increased focus on China's economic slowdown, the portfolio manager said, adding that the 10-year Treasury yield may move between roughly 1.5 percent to 1.7 percent for a while.

At this point, it is hard to tell whether the 10-year yield is more likely to eventually break above that range or below it, he added.

* After the ECB policy meeting on Thursday, focus will turn to Friday's U.S. jobs data and whether it reinforces rising market expectations for the Federal Reserve to announce another round of bond purchases at its policy meeting next week. ((masayuki.kitano@thomsonreuters.com +65-6417-4682)(RM:masayuki.kitano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net )