TOKYO, Sept 7 U.S. Treasuries yields stabilised in Asia on Friday after a sharp rise the previous day following the European Central Bank's much awaited announcement of a new bond-buying scheme and a raft of solid U.S. economic data.

* The 10-year notes traded at a yield of 1.678 percent , almost flat from late U.S. levels, after having risen about eight basis points on Thursday.

* The bond-buying plan that ECB President Mario Draghi unveiled lived up to market expectations, helping to send Spanish and Italian bond yields to their lowest levels in five to six months, reducing the allure of U.S. bonds as a safe haven.

* The ADP National Employment Report on Thursday showed that U.S. private employers added 201,000 jobs in August, easily beating economists' expectations for 140,000 new private sector jobs.

* Data from the Institute for Supply Management also showed that the pace of growth in the massive U.S. service sector rose in August on the back of a rebound in employment and exports.

* These numbers helped to boost expectations that an upcoming job report due at 1230 GMT may show a larger increase in non-farm payrolls than economists' median forecast of 125,000 jobs.

* A strong payroll number would likely push up the 10-year yield to around 1.75-80 percent, though its August high of 1.86 percent is seen as major yield resistance, market players said.

* On the other hand, a weak payroll number would likely fan expectations that the Federal Reserve will launch another round of quantitative easing at its policy meeting on Sept. 12-13.

* "The average job gain so far this month is about 150,000. So if job growth is slower than that, that would surely raise expectations of QE3," said Shinichiro Kadota, non-yen strategist at Barclays.