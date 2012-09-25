SINGAPORE, Sept 25 U.S. 10-year Treasuries eased
in Asia on Tuesday, but losses were limited after a drop in
German business sentiment underscored concerns about slowing
global economic growth.
* Ten-year notes dipped 3/32 in price to yield 1.725 percent
, up 1 basis point on the day. On Monday, the 10-year
yield dipped to as low as 1.706 percent, its lowest level since
Sept. 12.
* Treasuries had rallied on Monday after data showed that
German business sentiment dropped for a fifth straight month in
September, raising fears the euro zone's largest economy may be
headed for a contraction in the third quarter.
* With its decline on Monday, the 10-year Treasury yield
erased all of the initial rise that took place after the U.S.
Federal Reserve announced aggressive monetary stimulus, known as
QE3, on Sept. 13 to promote economic recovery.
* "Just because QE3 was launched, it doesn't mean that
economic conditions will improve straight away," said a trader
for a U.S. brokerage house in Tokyo.
"I think (10-year) yields are more likely to drop rather
than rise for now. Although there are auctions coming up, they
are in shorter maturities and probably won't trigger too much
selling in longer-term maturities," he added.
* Still, the trader said he was wary of buying Treasuries
too aggressively ahead of the quarter-end, when many financial
institutions and investors close their books. In addition,
market positioning appears fairly neutral, reducing the
likelihood of very sharp moves, he said.
"I don't think there are too many big long positions or
short positions in the Treasury market right now. We probably
won't see major moves until positions pile up a little more,"
the trader said.
* The U.S. Treasury Department is due to auction two-year
notes later on Tuesday, followed by sales of five-year and
seven-year notes later in the week.