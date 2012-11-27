TOKYO Nov 27 U.S. Treasuries fell in Asia
trading on Tuesday after Greece's international lenders agreed
on a package of measures to reduce that country's debt, allowing
it to secure funds to stay afloat.
* Euro zone finance ministers and the International
Monetary Fund reached an accord late on Monday to cut Greek debt
by 40 billion euros, to bring it to 124 percent of gross
domestic product by 2020.
* Later on Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury Department will offer
$35 billion of two-year notes, as part of this
week's $99 billion in debt sales.
It will be followed by $35 billion of five-year notes on
Wednesday and $29 billion of seven-year notes on
Thursday.
* "This week is the last trading week of the month, which
should help supply conditions at the sales," said a fixed-income
fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.
"Even as risk appetite improves, I don't foresee any major
selloff with the U.S. fiscal cliff issue still looming over
markets," he added.
* Republicans in the U.S. Congress remained at an impasse
with Democrats on averting the steep tax increases and spending
cuts, calling on the administration of President Barack Obama to
detail long-term cuts to help solve the country's fiscal crisis.
The White House expressed doubts that "balanced" deficit
reductions can be achieved merely by limiting tax breaks and
cutting spending, as Republicans propose.
* Yields on 10-year Treasuries rose to 1.674
percent on Tuesday in Asian trade from 1.661 percent in late
U.S. trade on Monday.
* Yields on 30-year Treasuries rose to 2.811
percent from 2.797 percent on Monday.