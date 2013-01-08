TOKYO Jan 8 U.S. Treasuries were slightly
firmer in Asian trading on Tuesday, but moves were small as
investors awaited this week's sales to gauge demand.
* "There aren't any big events this week, with last week's
market moves likely setting the range for the time being," said
Tomoaki Shishido, a rate analyst for Nomura Securities in Tokyo.
"This week's auctions will be in focus, as they're the first
sales of the new year," he said.
* Later on Tuesday, the Treasury will offer $32 billion of
three-year notes.
The sale will be followed by $21 billion of reopened 10-year
notes on Wednesday, and $13 billion of reopened 30-year bonds on
Thursday.
* U.S. Treasuries sold off late last week, with benchmark
yields surging to eight-month highs, after minutes of the
Federal Reserve's December meeting signaled that the Fed could
curb its bond-buying by the end of this year if the U.S. economy
keeps improving.
* Yields on 10-year Treasuries stood at 1.89
percent in Asian trade on Tuesday, down from 1.91 percent in
late U.S. trade on Monday.
* Yields on 30-year Treasuries inched lower to
3.09 percent from 3.10 percent on Monday.