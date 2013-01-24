TOKYO Jan 24 U.S. Treasuries were firm in Asia
on Thursday, helped by worries that the U.S. economic growth may
remain tepid and by uncertainty over whether U.S. policymakers
will take steps to ease automatic spending cuts.
* The yield on 10-year notes stood flat at 1.824 percent
, not far from its low so far this year of 1.803
percent.
* "The latest manufacturing data has been showing some sign
of weakness. There also remains uncertainty on the fiscal
policy," said Shinichiro Kadota, strategist at Barclays.
* Economists expect only a modest U.S. recovery, likely
allowing the Federal Reserve to keep buying bonds, thus
underpinning Treasuries.
* Economist polled by Reuters see the U.S. economy growing
1.5 percent in the three months to March and 2.0 percent in the
following quarter.
* Barclays' Kadota also said there are chances U.S. policy
makers may fail to agree on additional steps to ease automatic
spending cuts, which were temporarily delayed to March 1 in a
fiscal deal between the White House and Congress earlier this
month.
* A top Republican leader John Boehner warned on Wednesday
the automatic budget cuts will go into effect unless Obama makes
concessions.
* His comments came just after the U.S. House of
Representatives passed a Republican plan to allow the federal
government to keep borrowing money through mid-May, clearing it
for fast enactment after the top Senate Democrat and White House
endorsed it.