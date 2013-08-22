China to strictly control local gov't debt quotas - finance minister
BEIJING, March 7 China will strictly control local government debt quotas and step up checks on illegal debt guarantees, finance minister Xiao Jie said on Tuesday,
SINGAPORE Aug 22 The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield set a fresh two-year high on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's meeting in July suggested that the U.S. central bank was still on track to taper its asset-buying programme as early as next month.
The 10-year Treasury yield rose to as high as 2.905 percent , its highest level since July 2011.
BEIJING, March 7 China will strictly control local government debt quotas and step up checks on illegal debt guarantees, finance minister Xiao Jie said on Tuesday,
March 7 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.