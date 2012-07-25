BRIEF-Dupont fabros technology announces “at-the-market” offering program
* Offering up to an aggregate of $200 million of company's shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, July 25 Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields fell to a record low on Wednesday on rising fears of the impact of Europe's debt crisis as well as heightened expectations of more stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The 10-year yield was at 1.3824 percent, down from 1.403 percent in late North American trading on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Spain paid the second-highest yield on short-term debt since the euro zone was created and European Union officials said Greece had little hope of meeting the terms required to secure its bailout.
The Wall Street Journal said Federal Reserve officials were moving closer to steps to spur activity and hiring, as the central bank considers new methods of stimulating growth. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Plains GP Holdings Lp - commenced an underwritten public offering of 34 million of its class a shares representing limited partner interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow up 0.17 pct, S&P 500 up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq down 0.43 pct (Updates to market close)