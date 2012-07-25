TOKYO, July 25 Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields fell to a record low on Wednesday on rising fears of the impact of Europe's debt crisis as well as heightened expectations of more stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The 10-year yield was at 1.3824 percent, down from 1.403 percent in late North American trading on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Spain paid the second-highest yield on short-term debt since the euro zone was created and European Union officials said Greece had little hope of meeting the terms required to secure its bailout.

The Wall Street Journal said Federal Reserve officials were moving closer to steps to spur activity and hiring, as the central bank considers new methods of stimulating growth. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)