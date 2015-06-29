TOKYO, June 29 The benchmark U.S. Treasury yield dropped 17 basis points in early Asian trade on Monday as Greece staggered closer to defaulting on its debt repayment and Athens imposed capital controls on its banks.

The yield on the U.S. 10-year note was last at 2.309 percent, compared with its U.S. close of 2.476 percent on Friday. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Paul Tait)