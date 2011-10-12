NEW YORK Oct 12 A U.S. Treasury auction of $21
billion of reopened 10-year Treasury notes on Wednesday
garnered weak demand, with the bid-to-cover ratio -- a signal
of demand -- the lowest since November 2010.
The auction also brought a high yield of 2.271 percent,
which was above where 10-year notes were trading in the
when-issued market at the time of the sale, and a signal
investors were unwilling to pay for the notes at market-level
rates.
For auction details click on [ID:TAR000041].
"It just may mean that people are a little more comfortable
in the last week with risk than they were in the past week,"
said David Coard, head of fixed income sales and trading at
Williams Capital in New York.
"There seems to be more comfort in the notion that the
economy is not going to experience a double-dip. There's more
confidence that the Europeans have the situation there under
control and that's making people feel more comfortable with
risk assets."
(Reporting by Chris Reese and Emily Flitter; Editing by Diane
Craft)