NEW YORK Oct 12 A U.S. Treasury auction of $21 billion of reopened 10-year Treasury notes on Wednesday garnered weak demand, with the bid-to-cover ratio -- a signal of demand -- the lowest since November 2010.

The auction also brought a high yield of 2.271 percent, which was above where 10-year notes were trading in the when-issued market at the time of the sale, and a signal investors were unwilling to pay for the notes at market-level rates.

For auction details click on [ID:TAR000041].

"It just may mean that people are a little more comfortable in the last week with risk than they were in the past week," said David Coard, head of fixed income sales and trading at Williams Capital in New York.

"There seems to be more comfort in the notion that the economy is not going to experience a double-dip. There's more confidence that the Europeans have the situation there under control and that's making people feel more comfortable with risk assets." (Reporting by Chris Reese and Emily Flitter; Editing by Diane Craft)