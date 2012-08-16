* Bonds jump after c.bank decision; lira up on higher demand ahead of holidays

* C.bank keeps key rates unchanged, signals rate cut

* The bank raises weekly repo funding, upper limit of lira required reserves for gold, forex (Adds c.bank details, fresh quotes, prices)

By Seltem Iyigun

ISTANBUL, Aug 16 Turkey's benchmark bond yield fell 20 basis points and banking shares rose on Thursday after the central bank hinted it could cut rates and adopted measures to boost liquidity in the market.

The lira also firmed against the dollar on demand ahead of the public holiday Eid al-Fitr that begins next week.

Turkey's central bank eased monetary policy very slightly on Thursday by raising the amount of lira reserves that commercial lenders can hold in foreign currencies and gold.

The bank kept the one-week repo rate at 5.75 percent, its borrowing rate at 5 percent and overnight lending rate at 11.5 percent. However, it said it may start gradually narrowing the gap between its overnight lending and borrowing rates.

Following the statement, Turkey's two-year benchmark yield fell sharply and closed at 7.74 percent from a previous close at 7.94 percent.

"At this point, we think the central bank aims at loosening the liquidity conditions to lower the funding costs (for banks). The rise in the weekly lira repo funding also sends the same signal," said Bora Tamer, vice president at Halk Invest.

The central bank also said it raised the upper limit of the volume for the weekly lira funding in fixed-rate repo auctions to 7.5 billion lira from a previous 6.5 billion lira, until the next monetary policy on Sept 18.

"Today's decision is supportive for the bonds. We expect the benchmark yield to fall to 7 percent in six months," he added.

The benchmark bond yield fell to as low as 7.47 percent earlier this month as falling inflation and a narrowing current account gap boosted investor demand.

Price pressure has eased in recent months in Turkey, with inflation falling to 9 percent in July from above 11 percent in April. The central bank has cut its year-end forecast to 6.2 percent from 6.5 percent, giving it more leeway to ease policy.

The banking share index closed 0.94 percent up, pushing Istanbul's main share index 0.47 percent higher to 64,916 points. It outperformed a 0.03 percent fall in the MSCI emerging markets index.

Analysts said banking shares found some ground on prospects for easier liquidity conditions and lower funding costs.

By 1452 GMT, the lira stood at 1.7951 against the dollar , slightly stronger than 1.7964 late on Wednesday. Against its euro-dollar basket, it stood at 2.0071, from 2.0111.

"The lira firmed partly on the back of the lira demand ahead of the public holiday. After the holiday, we can see the lira to weaken towards 1.81-1.82 per dollar," said Tufan Comert, strategist at Garanti Securities.

"After the central bank measures, it would be extremely difficult for the lira to firm further against the dollar as the central bank will drain the forex liquidity from the market through the higher portion of the lira required reserves that banks can hold in form of foreign exchange," he added. (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)