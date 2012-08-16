* Bonds jump after c.bank decision; lira up on higher demand
ahead of holidays
* C.bank keeps key rates unchanged, signals rate cut
* The bank raises weekly repo funding, upper limit of lira
required reserves for gold, forex
(Adds c.bank details, fresh quotes, prices)
By Seltem Iyigun
ISTANBUL, Aug 16 Turkey's benchmark bond yield
fell 20 basis points and banking shares rose on Thursday after
the central bank hinted it could cut rates and adopted measures
to boost liquidity in the market.
The lira also firmed against the dollar on demand ahead of
the public holiday Eid al-Fitr that begins next week.
Turkey's central bank eased monetary policy very slightly on
Thursday by raising the amount of lira reserves that commercial
lenders can hold in foreign currencies and gold.
The bank kept the one-week repo rate at 5.75 percent, its
borrowing rate at 5 percent and overnight lending rate at 11.5
percent. However, it said it may start gradually narrowing the
gap between its overnight lending and borrowing rates.
Following the statement, Turkey's two-year benchmark yield
fell sharply and closed at 7.74 percent from a
previous close at 7.94 percent.
"At this point, we think the central bank aims at loosening
the liquidity conditions to lower the funding costs (for banks).
The rise in the weekly lira repo funding also sends the same
signal," said Bora Tamer, vice president at Halk Invest.
The central bank also said it raised the upper limit of the
volume for the weekly lira funding in fixed-rate repo auctions
to 7.5 billion lira from a previous 6.5 billion lira, until the
next monetary policy on Sept 18.
"Today's decision is supportive for the bonds. We expect the
benchmark yield to fall to 7 percent in six months," he added.
The benchmark bond yield fell to as low as 7.47 percent
earlier this month as falling inflation and a narrowing current
account gap boosted investor demand.
Price pressure has eased in recent months in Turkey, with
inflation falling to 9 percent in July from above 11 percent in
April. The central bank has cut its year-end forecast to 6.2
percent from 6.5 percent, giving it more leeway to ease policy.
The banking share index closed 0.94 percent up,
pushing Istanbul's main share index 0.47 percent higher
to 64,916 points. It outperformed a 0.03 percent fall in the
MSCI emerging markets index.
Analysts said banking shares found some ground on prospects
for easier liquidity conditions and lower funding costs.
By 1452 GMT, the lira stood at 1.7951 against the dollar
, slightly stronger than 1.7964 late on Wednesday.
Against its euro-dollar basket, it stood at
2.0071, from 2.0111.
"The lira firmed partly on the back of the lira demand ahead
of the public holiday. After the holiday, we can see the lira to
weaken towards 1.81-1.82 per dollar," said Tufan Comert,
strategist at Garanti Securities.
"After the central bank measures, it would be extremely
difficult for the lira to firm further against the dollar as the
central bank will drain the forex liquidity from the market
through the higher portion of the lira required reserves that
banks can hold in form of foreign exchange," he added.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)