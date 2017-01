LONDON Nov 4 The cost of insuring Turkish government debt against default hit its highest in over a month on Friday, after police detained the leaders of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), parliament's second-biggest opposition grouping.

Five-year credit default swaps (CDS) rose 5 basis points to 269 bps from Thursday close of 264 bps, according to data provider Markit. It was the highest level since Sept. 29. (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Karin Strohecker)