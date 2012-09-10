ISTANBUL, Sept 10 Turkish bond yields fell to their lowest level since January 2011 and shares rose slightly on Monday after lower-than-forecast second-quarter growth raised prospects of a more aggressive rate cut by the central bank.

Turkey's economy grew by 2.9 percent year on year in the second quarter, below a Reuters poll forecast of 3.3 percent and down from revised first-quarter growth of 3.3 percent, official data showed on Monday.

The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond closed at 7.33 percent, after falling as low as 7.27 percent, its lowest since January 2011 and down from Friday's close at 7.35 percent.

Istanbul's main share index closed up 0.27 percent at 68,121 points, its highest since May 2011, in line with a 0.31 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.

By 1519 GMT, the lira was slightly weaker at 1.7985 against the dollar, from 1.7976 late on Friday. It was flat against its euro-dollar basket at 2.0500. (Reporting by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Jason Neely)