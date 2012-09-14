ISTANBUL, Sept 14 Turkish bonds, stocks and the lira firmed on Friday after another round of monetary stimulus in the United States lifted hopes of greater investment in Turkish assets from foreign portfolios.

The lira firmed to 1.7919 against the dollar, from 1.8096 late on Thursday, and was flat at 2.0725 against its euro-dollar basket. The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond closed at 7.23 percent, down from a previous close at 7.33 percent.

The Fed launched a stimulus program on Thursday, saying it would pump $40 billion into the U.S. economy each month until it saw a sustained upturn in the weak jobs market.

Higher liquidity in major Western economies has in the past led to greater portfolio investment in emerging markets such as Turkey.

Istanbul's main share index closed up 1.32 percent at 68,180 points, underperforming a 3.38 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index. The Istanbul index hit its highest level since May 2011 at 68,540 on Sept. 12.

($1 = 1.8003 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Nick Tattersall)