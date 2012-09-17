ISTANBUL, Sept 17 Turkish bond yields rose on Monday on concern that the central bank may deliver a smaller-than-expected rate cut at its monthly policy meeting on Tuesday after the lira hit its weakest in three months against its euro-dollar basket.

The lira eased to 1.7955 against the dollar, from 1.7919 late on Friday. It weakened to 2.0772 against its euro-dollar basket, after earlier hitting 2.0791, its lowest in three months, from 2.0725 on Friday.

Traders said a rise in global commodity prices and cheap lira funding from the central bank were putting pressure on the local currency. That raised fears that the central bank would leave less room to cut rates on Tuesday.

The yield on Turkey's two year benchmark bond closed at 7.33 percent, up from a previous close at 7.23 percent.

A Reuters's poll of 14 analysts showed the central bank is expected to cut its overnight lending rate by 100 basis points to 10.5 percent.

Istanbul's main share index closed down 0.13 percent to 68,092 points, underperforming a 0.01 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Nick Tattersall)