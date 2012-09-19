ISTANBUL, Sept 19 Turkish bond yields rose on Wednesday, a day after the central bank delivered a higher-than-expected rate cut as investors preferred to reduce their bond holdings ahead of next week's debt auctions, including the new benchmark bond.

Turkey's two-year benchmark bond rate closed at 7.39 percent, up from a previous close at 7.32 percent.

Traders said investors were selling bonds ahead of next week's debt auctions, which will include the new two-year benchmark bond, on prospects that demand for this new paper will reduce the volume of trade in the old benchmark.

Istanbul's main share index closed down 0.72 percent at 67,114 points, underperforming a 0.33 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index, as investors sold for profit taking after the highly anticipated central bank's rate cut decision.

At its monthly policy meeting on Tuesday, Turkey's central bank cut its overnight lending rate, the upper limit of the interest rates corridor, by a higher-than-expected 150 basis points to 10 percent.

By 1438 GMT, the lira was flat at 1.7955 against the dollar . Against its euro-dollar basket, it slightly firmed to 2.0692, from 2.0707, following the policy easing move from the Bank of Japan.

A more abundant global liquidity usually supports investors' sentiment for riskier assets, such as Turkey. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Ron Askew)