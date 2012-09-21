ISTANBUL, Sept 21 Turkish bond yields steadied on Friday after reassuring central bank comments on inflation while shares in Isbank jumped after the bank said bad debt charges would fall after a change in its provision policy.

Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said Turkey's inflation, which currently stands around 9 percent, will fall to a target of five percent by mid-2013, while policy steps to support domestic demand would depend on the pace of export growth.

Traders said the bank's comments were in line with expectations and investors preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of the next week's debt auctions.

Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield closed at 7.45 percent, a touch down from Thursday's close at 7.47 percent.

Next week, the Turkish treasury will hold three debt auctions, including a new two-year year fixed-coupon bond, which is expected to be the new two-year benchmark bond.

Istanbul's main share index closed up 1.33 percent at 67,891 points, in line with a 1 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.

Shares in Isbank closed up 4.85 percent at 5.62 lira after the bank said that from the third quarter it will take into account the minimum legal requirements when putting aside the specific provisions for its non performing loans. Under current policy, the bank has been applying a 100 percent provisioning policy.

By 1551 GMT, the lira was at 1.7954 against the dollar , slightly stronger than 1.7985 late on Thursday. Against its euro-dollar basket, it was flat 2.0638. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun. Editing by Jane Merriman)