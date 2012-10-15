ISTANBUL Oct 15 The Turkish lira slightly
weakened and bonds were flat on Monday ahead of a treasury debt
auction and a central bank policy meeting this week, with
prospects for a rate cut strengthened by data showing a rise in
unemployment.
By 1433 GMT the lira stood at 1.8114 against the dollar
, slightly weaker than 1.8067 late on Friday. Against
its euro-dollar basket it eased to 2.0774, from
2.0744.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
closed at 7.55 percent, virtually unchanged
from Friday's close at 7.57 percent.
Analysts said investors preferred to stay on the sidelines
ahead of the central bank's policy meeting later in the week and
the treasury auction on Tuesday.
The treasury will tap the two-year benchmark bond maturing
on Sept. 24, 2014, the only auction in October.
Turkey's central bank holds its monthly policy meeting on
Oct. 18. The outcome of the meeting will be announced at 1100
GMT.
At its last policy meeting in September, the central bank
cut its overnight lending rate by 150 basis points to 10 percent
and hinted it could do more to support the slowing economy.
Data from the Turkish Statistics Institute showed on Monday
that Turkey's unemployment rate was 8.4 percent between June and
August, a rise from 8.0 percent in the May to July period, its
lowest level since current calculation methods began in
2005.
"This month's reading presents that, the slowdown in
economic activity started to hurt job creation," wrote Faik
Gursel Kocak, an analyst at Is Investment.
Ozgur Altug, chief economist at BGC Partners wrote in a note
that the unemployment rate could convince the central bank to
deliver a 100 bps cut in the upper end of its interest rate
corridor.
Turkey's main share index closed up 0.24 percent at
69,769 points, outperforming a 0.27 percent fall in the emerging
markets index.
On Friday, the index hit its highest level since May 2011,
on hopes that credit rating agency Fitch would upgrade Turkey's
sovereign rating soon.
Currently, Fitch rates Turkey's creditworthiness at BB+ with
a stable outlook, one notch below investment grade. The agency
said earlier last week that it will be looking at Turkey's
credit rating quite soon.
Since the beginning of 2012, Turkish shares rose around 35.8
percent.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Toby Chopra)