ISTANBUL Oct 17 Turkish bonds extended gains on Wednesday on bets the central bank will cut one of its main interest rates on Thursday while banking shares rose on the back of the falling bond yields.

In intraday trade, the lira firmed to 1.7984 against the dollar, its strongest level in 12 days, supported by a recovery in global risk appetite as Spain succeeded in holding onto an investment grade debt rating with rating agency Moody's.

By 1500 GMT the lira eased back to 1.8004 against the greenback, still stronger than 1.8063 late on Tuesday. Against the euro-dollar basket it eased to 2.0815 from 2.0803.

The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond closed at 7.32 percent, after falling as far as 7.29 percent, from a previous close at 7.44 percent. It fell around 10 basis points on Tuesday after a successful treasury debt auction.

Analysts said hopes of a credit rating upgrade for Turkey and the prospects of the central bank keeping its monetary policy easy for longer than expected supported bonds.

The central bank will hold its monthly policy meeting on Thursday. At its last meeting in September, it cut its overnight lending rate, the upper end of its interest rate corridor, by 150 basis points to 10 percent.

A Reuters poll conducted with nine analysts showed the bank is expected to cut its overnight lending rate by at least another 50 basis points on Thursday.

Turkey's main share index closed up 0.58 percent at 70,686 points, after hitting its highest level since November 2010 in intraday trade. The emerging markets index was up 0.76 percent.

"The fall in bond yields supported the banking shares, which led the rally in the main index. Any upgrade by Fitch of the credit rating note or the outlook for Turkey would increase the index further," said Ozgur Yurtdasseven, a manager at research in Garanti Securities.

Banking shares closed 0.73 percent up on Wednesday.

Shares in Turkey's main landline operator Turk Telekom fell 0.85 percent to 7.02 lira, after the company said its net profit stood at 636.4 million lira ($352.7 million) in the third quarter, slightly below a forecast of 655.4 million lira. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)