ISTANBUL Oct 17 Turkish bonds extended gains on
Wednesday on bets the central bank will cut one of its main
interest rates on Thursday while banking shares rose on the back
of the falling bond yields.
In intraday trade, the lira firmed to 1.7984 against the
dollar, its strongest level in 12 days, supported by a recovery
in global risk appetite as Spain succeeded in holding onto an
investment grade debt rating with rating agency Moody's.
By 1500 GMT the lira eased back to 1.8004 against the
greenback, still stronger than 1.8063 late on
Tuesday. Against the euro-dollar basket it eased
to 2.0815 from 2.0803.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
closed at 7.32 percent, after falling as far as
7.29 percent, from a previous close at 7.44 percent. It fell
around 10 basis points on Tuesday after a successful treasury
debt auction.
Analysts said hopes of a credit rating upgrade for Turkey
and the prospects of the central bank keeping its monetary
policy easy for longer than expected supported bonds.
The central bank will hold its monthly policy meeting on
Thursday. At its last meeting in September, it cut its overnight
lending rate, the upper end of its interest rate corridor, by
150 basis points to 10 percent.
A Reuters poll conducted with nine analysts showed the bank
is expected to cut its overnight lending rate by at least
another 50 basis points on Thursday.
Turkey's main share index closed up 0.58 percent at
70,686 points, after hitting its highest level since November
2010 in intraday trade. The emerging markets index was
up 0.76 percent.
"The fall in bond yields supported the banking shares, which
led the rally in the main index. Any upgrade by Fitch of the
credit rating note or the outlook for Turkey would increase the
index further," said Ozgur Yurtdasseven, a manager at research
in Garanti Securities.
Banking shares closed 0.73 percent up on Wednesday.
Shares in Turkey's main landline operator Turk Telekom
fell 0.85 percent to 7.02 lira, after the company
said its net profit stood at 636.4 million lira ($352.7 million)
in the third quarter, slightly below a forecast of 655.4 million
lira.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)