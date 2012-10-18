ISTANBUL Oct 18 The Turkish lira firmed and bond yields inched up on Thursday after Turkey's central bank made a limited cut to its overnight lending rate and said it would maintain its cautious stance.

The bank cut its overnight lending rate to 9.5 percent from 10.0 percent on Thursday while keeping its main policy rate and overnight borrowing rate unchanged at 5 percent.

It was the second consecutive month that the bank had cut its lending rate to support slowing economic activity, but the reduction was smaller than the 100 basis point move that some economists had pencilled in.

The bank said inflation would stay above its target for some time.

By 1505 GMT the lira had firmed to 1.7965 against the dollar , from 1.8004 late on Wednesday. Against the euro-dollar basket it strengthened to 2.0745, from 2.0815.

Traders said the smaller than expected rate cut by the central bank has supported the lira.

The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond closed at 7.36 percent, slightly up from Wednesday's close at 7.32 percent.

Turkey's main share index closed 0.47 percent down at 70,355 points, underperforming a 0.13 percent rise in the emerging markets index. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)