ISTANBUL, Oct 19 Turkish bond yields fell and the lira firmed on Friday after the Treasury said it would need to borrow less from the domestic market for the rest of the year following recent tax hikes.

During its monthly meeting with banks, the Treasury said it would achieve a year-end domestic debt roll-over ratio of just above 82 percent, a fixed-income trader at an Istanbul-based bank said.

"The means that the treasury's borrowing from the market will be very low in the rest of the year ... This has caused the rally in the bond market," the trader said.

The treasury had said it planned to borrow 11.9 billion lira from domestic debt markets in November but traders said that figure now looked likely to fall following a successful debt auction in October, in which it borrowed 2.6 billion lira.

By 1503 GMT, the lira firmed to 1.7951 to the dollar from 1.7965 late on Thursday. Against its euro-dollar basket it strengthened to 2.0668 from 2.0745.

The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond closed at 7.28 percent, down from Thursday's close at 7.36 percent.

Turkey's budget deficit is set to widen sharply to 33.5 billion lira ($18.5 billion) this year, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Tuesday, exceeding its official forecast by more than half.

To stop the deficit widening further after disappointing privatisation receipts and increased infrastructure spending hurt public finances, Turkey has recently announced measures to boost revenues, including tax hikes on cars, fuel and alcohol.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond has fallen around 30 basis points since last week, after the successful debt auction and an easier monetary policy outlook.

Turkey's main share index closed up 0.59 percent at 70,774, outperforming a 0.73 percent fall in the emerging markets index. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Nick Tattersall)