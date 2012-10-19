* Bond yields dip, lira firms
* Treasury expected to borrow less
* Shares rise
ISTANBUL, Oct 19 Turkish bond yields fell and
the lira firmed on Friday after the Treasury said it would need
to borrow less from the domestic market for the rest of the year
following recent tax hikes.
During its monthly meeting with banks, the Treasury said it
would achieve a year-end domestic debt roll-over ratio of just
above 82 percent, a fixed-income trader at an Istanbul-based
bank said.
"The means that the treasury's borrowing from the market
will be very low in the rest of the year ... This has caused the
rally in the bond market," the trader said.
The treasury had said it planned to borrow 11.9 billion lira
from domestic debt markets in November but traders said that
figure now looked likely to fall following a successful debt
auction in October, in which it borrowed 2.6 billion lira.
By 1503 GMT, the lira firmed to 1.7951 to the dollar
from 1.7965 late on Thursday. Against its
euro-dollar basket it strengthened to 2.0668 from
2.0745.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
closed at 7.28 percent, down from Thursday's
close at 7.36 percent.
Turkey's budget deficit is set to widen sharply to 33.5
billion lira ($18.5 billion) this year, Finance Minister Mehmet
Simsek said on Tuesday, exceeding its official forecast by more
than half.
To stop the deficit widening further after disappointing
privatisation receipts and increased infrastructure spending
hurt public finances, Turkey has recently announced measures to
boost revenues, including tax hikes on cars, fuel and
alcohol.
The yield on the two-year benchmark bond has fallen around
30 basis points since last week, after the successful debt
auction and an easier monetary policy outlook.
Turkey's main share index closed up 0.59 percent at
70,774, outperforming a 0.73 percent fall in the emerging
markets index.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Nick Tattersall)