ISTANBUL Oct 22 Turkish bond yields fell to their lowest since mid-September and the lira firmed on Monday on growing expectations that Turkey will get a long-awaited investment grade credit rating following a Fitch conference early next month.

By 1453 GMT, the lira firmed to 1.7944 to the dollar from 1.7951 late on Friday. Against its euro-dollar basket it eased slightly to 2.0696 from 2.0668.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond closed at 7.18 percent, after hitting its lowest level since Sept. 14 at 7.16 percent, from Friday's close of 7.28 percent.

Fitch is due to hold a conference on Turkey's credit outlook in Istanbul on Nov. 8. The agency said this month the country was making good progress in dealing with the financial crisis and that it would look again soon at its rating.

Fitch rates Turkey's creditworthiness one notch below investment grade at BB+ with a stable outlook.

"The fall in the bond yields accelerated ahead of the Fitch meeting in the first week of November. Markets are pricing in a credit rating upgrade for Turkey to investment grade. We don't expect any sell-off in Turkish assets until that day," said Arinc Yurtkuran, manager at the bond desk at ING Bank.

He said the treasury's lower borrowing needs were also helping bonds. The treasury said in a meeting with banks on Friday its borrowing from the domestic market would be less for the rest of the year due to recent tax hikes.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond has fallen around 40 basis points since last Monday, buoyed by a successful debt auction and expectations that the central bank will cut its overnight lending rate further before the end of the year.

Turkey's main share index closed up 0.63 percent at 71,219 points, outperforming a 0.19 percent rise in the emerging markets index.

Shares in state-run lender Halkbank fell 0.65 percent to 15.30 lira as investors shrugged off a higher-than-expected rise in third quarter net profit, focusing instead on share dilution concerns ahead of a planned secondary public offering. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Nick Tattersall/Ruth Pitchford)