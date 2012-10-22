ISTANBUL Oct 22 Turkish bond yields fell to
their lowest since mid-September and the lira firmed on Monday
on growing expectations that Turkey will get a long-awaited
investment grade credit rating following a Fitch conference
early next month.
By 1453 GMT, the lira firmed to 1.7944 to the dollar
from 1.7951 late on Friday. Against its euro-dollar
basket it eased slightly to 2.0696 from 2.0668.
The yield on the two-year benchmark bond
closed at 7.18 percent, after hitting its lowest level since
Sept. 14 at 7.16 percent, from Friday's close of 7.28 percent.
Fitch is due to hold a conference on Turkey's credit outlook
in Istanbul on Nov. 8. The agency said this month the country
was making good progress in dealing with the financial crisis
and that it would look again soon at its rating.
Fitch rates Turkey's creditworthiness one notch below
investment grade at BB+ with a stable outlook.
"The fall in the bond yields accelerated ahead of the Fitch
meeting in the first week of November. Markets are pricing in a
credit rating upgrade for Turkey to investment grade. We don't
expect any sell-off in Turkish assets until that day," said
Arinc Yurtkuran, manager at the bond desk at ING Bank.
He said the treasury's lower borrowing needs were also
helping bonds. The treasury said in a meeting with banks on
Friday its borrowing from the domestic market would be less for
the rest of the year due to recent tax hikes.
The yield on the two-year benchmark bond has fallen around
40 basis points since last Monday, buoyed by a successful debt
auction and expectations that the central bank will cut its
overnight lending rate further before the end of the year.
Turkey's main share index closed up 0.63 percent at
71,219 points, outperforming a 0.19 percent rise in the emerging
markets index.
Shares in state-run lender Halkbank fell 0.65
percent to 15.30 lira as investors shrugged off a
higher-than-expected rise in third quarter net profit, focusing
instead on share dilution concerns ahead of a planned secondary
public offering.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Nick Tattersall/Ruth
Pitchford)