ISTANBUL Oct 30 Turkish equities jumped to a
record high on Tuesday on hopes that the country's credit rating
will be upgraded. The lira firmed as companies sold foreign
currencies to pay their taxes.
The main share index closed 1.43 percent up at an
all-time high of 71,716.91 points, supported by expectations
that credit ratings agency Fitch will upgrade the country's
outlook.
It largely outperformed a 0.31 percent rise in the wider
emerging markets index.
Fitch said it will hold a conference in Istanbul next week
to discuss the outlook for Turkey's rating, which is currently
just below investment-grade at BB+ with a stable outlook.
The agency said earlier this month the country was making
good progress in dealing with the financial crisis and that it
would look again soon at its rating.
Turkish markets shrugged off rival agency Moody's comment
that a history of political turbulence between secular and
religious elements of Turkish society remains a credit
challenge.
"The index rose as investors were awaiting comments from
Fitch. The rise in European markets and the low level of Turkish
bond yields also supported the shares. We expect the upward
trend to continue," said Pinar Ikiz, equity senior associate at
Is Investment.
By 1556 GMT, the lira was at 1.7967 against the dollar
, stronger than 1.8066 before the Eid Al-Adha holiday
started on Oct. 24 midday. Against its euro-dollar basket
it firmed to 2.0642, from 2.0727.
Traders said local companies were selling foreign currencies
to pay their monthly taxes and investors were now focused on the
Fitch conference.
The country's two-year benchmark bond yield
closed at 7.16 percent, little changed from
Wednesday's close at 7.17 percent.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)