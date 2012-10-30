ISTANBUL Oct 30 Turkish equities jumped to a record high on Tuesday on hopes that the country's credit rating will be upgraded. The lira firmed as companies sold foreign currencies to pay their taxes.

The main share index closed 1.43 percent up at an all-time high of 71,716.91 points, supported by expectations that credit ratings agency Fitch will upgrade the country's outlook.

It largely outperformed a 0.31 percent rise in the wider emerging markets index.

Fitch said it will hold a conference in Istanbul next week to discuss the outlook for Turkey's rating, which is currently just below investment-grade at BB+ with a stable outlook.

The agency said earlier this month the country was making good progress in dealing with the financial crisis and that it would look again soon at its rating.

Turkish markets shrugged off rival agency Moody's comment that a history of political turbulence between secular and religious elements of Turkish society remains a credit challenge.

"The index rose as investors were awaiting comments from Fitch. The rise in European markets and the low level of Turkish bond yields also supported the shares. We expect the upward trend to continue," said Pinar Ikiz, equity senior associate at Is Investment.

By 1556 GMT, the lira was at 1.7967 against the dollar , stronger than 1.8066 before the Eid Al-Adha holiday started on Oct. 24 midday. Against its euro-dollar basket it firmed to 2.0642, from 2.0727.

Traders said local companies were selling foreign currencies to pay their monthly taxes and investors were now focused on the Fitch conference.

The country's two-year benchmark bond yield closed at 7.16 percent, little changed from Wednesday's close at 7.17 percent. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)