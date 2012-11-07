ISTANBUL Nov 7 The Turkish lira weakened and shares fell on Wednesday due to a sell-off on reports that Turkey would ask NATO to site Patriot missiles along its border with Syria.

A report from the European Commission forecasting Turkey's growth rate at 3 percent in 2012 and 2.9 percent in 2013, lower than the government's forecasts of 3.2 percent and 4 percent respectively, also cooled investor sentiment toward Turkish assets.

A senior Turkish foreign ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday Turkey is to make an imminent official request to NATO for the Patriot missiles. Gunfire and mortar shells have hit Turkish territory from fighting between Syrian rebels and Syrian government forces.

"The media reports about Turkey's preparation to make a request to NATO to station Patriot missiles along its Syrian border pushed investors to sell Turkish assets," said Tufan Comert, strategist at Garanti Securities.

"Another reason for the weakening was the lower risk sentiment in global markets following the negative German industrial production data and the sell-off after the U.S. elections," Comert added.

Istanbul's main share index closed 0.6 percent down at 71,604 points, underperforming a 0.14 percent rise in the global emerging markets index. The index was 0.73 percent higher on the day before the report about the Patriot missile request.

The lira eased to 1.7835 to the dollar, from 1.7753 late on Tuesday. Against the euro-dollar basket , it weakened slightly to 2.0296, from 2.0242.

Turkish bond yields traded in a narrow band in intraday trade. The yield on the two-year benchmark bond closed at 6.85 percent, a touch down from Tuesday's close at 6.89 percent. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Stephen Nisbet)