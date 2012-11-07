ISTANBUL Nov 7 The Turkish lira weakened and
shares fell on Wednesday due to a sell-off on reports that
Turkey would ask NATO to site Patriot missiles along its border
with Syria.
A report from the European Commission forecasting Turkey's
growth rate at 3 percent in 2012 and 2.9 percent in 2013, lower
than the government's forecasts of 3.2 percent and 4 percent
respectively, also cooled investor sentiment toward Turkish
assets.
A senior Turkish foreign ministry official told Reuters on
Wednesday Turkey is to make an imminent official request to NATO
for the Patriot missiles. Gunfire and mortar
shells have hit Turkish territory from fighting between Syrian
rebels and Syrian government forces.
"The media reports about Turkey's preparation to make a
request to NATO to station Patriot missiles along its Syrian
border pushed investors to sell Turkish assets," said Tufan
Comert, strategist at Garanti Securities.
"Another reason for the weakening was the lower risk
sentiment in global markets following the negative German
industrial production data and the sell-off after the U.S.
elections," Comert added.
Istanbul's main share index closed 0.6 percent down
at 71,604 points, underperforming a 0.14 percent rise in the
global emerging markets index. The index was 0.73
percent higher on the day before the report about the Patriot
missile request.
The lira eased to 1.7835 to the dollar, from
1.7753 late on Tuesday. Against the euro-dollar basket
, it weakened slightly to 2.0296, from 2.0242.
Turkish bond yields traded in a narrow band in intraday
trade. The yield on the two-year benchmark bond
closed at 6.85 percent, a touch down from Tuesday's close at
6.89 percent.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Stephen Nisbet)