ISTANBUL Dec 24 Turkish equities bounced back on Monday from a slump late last week, with shares in lender Aktifbank climbing after it said its main stakeholder was considering selling its holding to Commercial Bank of Qatar.

The lira and bonds weakened in thin trade before holidays in many markets. By 1545 GMT, the lira had weakened to 1.7975 to the dollar, from 1.7963 late on Friday. Against the euro-dollar basket, it eased to 2.0852 from 2.0822.

The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond closed at 6.06 percent, slightly up from Friday's close at 6.02 percent.

Domestic markets will be open while western investors celebrate Christmas Day. The Turkish central bank holds a news conference at 0800 GMT on Tuesday to outline its expectations for 2013 monetary policy.

Istanbul's main share index closed up 0.82 percent at 77,314 points, on the back of a 1 percent rise in banking shares and outstripping a rise of 0.08 percent in the global emerging markets index.

"Shares rose as a reaction to last week's fall. The index should continue to move between 76,000-78,000 levels," said Ozgur Yurtdasseven, a research manager at Garanti Securities.

Shares in Turkish lender Aktifbank leapt 15.75 percent to 1.69 lira after it said Anadolu Holding, which has a 77.7 percent stake in the bank, will start talks to sell its stake to Commercial Bank of Qatar.

Shares in steel pipe manufacturer Borusan Mannesmann rose 2.61 percent to 27.5 lira after it said it would invest $150 million in a plant in the United States to tap the shale gas boom. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)