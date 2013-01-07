ISTANBUL Jan 7 Turkish bond yields fell and the
lira firmed on Monday after investors flocked to two government
debt auctions, with several more due this month.
The treasury raised 5.05 billion lira ($2.8 billion) through
two bond tap issues, paying less than expected as high yields
attracted heavy bidding, pushing down yields on the secondary
market.
The yield on the two-year benchmark bond
closed at 6.27 percent, down from Friday's close of 6.37
percent.
"The decline in bond yields was in line with the strong bids
in the taps. It also positively affected the lira," said Nilufer
Sezgin, chief economist at Erste Securities.
"It seems that the treasury will not have any difficulty
reaching its borrowing target (in January)," she added.
By 1553 GMT, the lira firmed to 1.7805 to the dollar
from 1.7837 late on Friday. Against the euro-dollar
basket it was flat at 2.0550.
Istanbul's main share index closed up 0.83 percent
at 80,224 points, after hitting a record high of 80,443.67
points, outperforming a fall of 0.2 percent in the global
emerging markets index.
Shares in small banks were among the sharpest gainers after
a report in Turkish financial weekly magazine Ekonomist that
Qatar's Doha Bank was interested in buying a small
Turkish lender.
Shares in Tekstilbank closed up 14 percent while
Sekerbank rose 7.5 percent.
"Looking at the Turkish banking system, Tekstil Bank looks
like the closest candidate for Doha Bank," analysts at Ata
Invest said in a research note.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Nick Tattersall)